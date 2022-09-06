Zarnish Khan steals hearts with new photoshoot
Ishq Zahenaseeb star Zarnish Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful personality.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 27-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
This time around, the Yeh Dil Mera star delighted the fans with stunning clicks where the charmer shares a sneak peek of what goes behind the camera. Needless to say, she looks like a vision in her red dress.
On the work front, Khan has been considered a promising talented actor who with her marvelous acting skills in dramas including Muhabbat Abh Nahi Hogi, Aitebaar, Aik Mohabbat Kaafi Hai, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.
