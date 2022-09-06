LPG price hiked up to Rs 300 per kg amid spiralling inflation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s government has jacked up the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) up to Rs 300 per kg, as the country faces widening fiscal and current account deficits amid unprecedented inflation.

The move is said to increase inflationary pressure on the economy as LPG was considered the poor man’s fuel and was used in areas where Sui gas was not available.

In response to the sharp increase, the LPG Association has announced staging protests on September 10.

LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan Chairman also demanded the government to review the hike and draw an LPG policy besides resuming operations at the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited plant.

Skyrocketing prices of basic food items, mostly vegetables, are putting food out of reach in the flood-ravaged country and raising the specter of unprecedented inflation, which may spur more monetary tightening.