Watch – Sania Mirza shows off her power moves in viral video
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her dedication and fitness enthusiasts as fans got a glimpse of her workout routine.
Solidifying that she is a true blue Bollywood fan girl, the tennis star partook in a trend and made a hilarious reel which has left the admirers amused.
Taking to Instagram, Mirza shares a humourous video which revealed that while she doesn't have the best dance moves, she can surely make power moves during her workout routine.
"When someone says, show me your moves ????????#KaalaChashma", captioned the 35-year-old.
On the tennis front, Sania Mirza suffered a heartbreaking loss in the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon 2022. It was the last match of their career for Wimbledon as she already announced her retirement last month.
Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.
