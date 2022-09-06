Watch – Sania Mirza shows off her power moves in viral video
Web Desk
04:44 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Watch – Sania Mirza shows off her power moves in viral video
Source: Sania Mirza (Instagram)
Share

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her dedication and fitness enthusiasts as fans got a glimpse of her workout routine.

Solidifying that she is a true blue Bollywood fan girl, the tennis star partook in a trend and made a hilarious reel which has left the admirers amused.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shares a humourous video which revealed that while she doesn't have the best dance moves, she can surely make power moves during her workout routine.

"When someone says, show me your moves ????????#KaalaChashma", captioned the 35-year-old.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

On the tennis front, Sania Mirza suffered a heartbreaking loss in the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon 2022. It was the last match of their career for Wimbledon as she already announced her retirement last month.

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.

Sania Mirza amuses fans with new video 06:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza keeps her followers engaged with her funny reels on social media handles and this time ...

More From This Category
Zarnish Khan steals hearts with new photoshoot
04:15 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Yashma Gill wins hearts with latest video
03:42 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui set couple ...
03:16 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Shaan delays release of action-thriller 'Zarrar'
10:29 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Gohar Rasheed's 'sweet gesture' steals fans' ...
09:59 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill 'likes' Ranveer Singh's ...
09:30 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Sania Mirza shows off her power moves in viral video
04:44 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr