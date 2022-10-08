Is Feroze Khan playing 'religion card' to gain sympathies?
05:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Source: Feroze Khan (Instagram)
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Aliza have formally filed for divorce and are embroiled in a legal battle.

The Khaani actor is now under the radar after his ex-wife accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Aliza's statement brought Feroze's portrayal of aggressive young men in dramas to life.

To celebrate Rabi ul Awal and the conclusion of the divorce process, Feroze travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah and uploaded a photo of himself with his mother. The image became viral as soon as it was uploaded to the Internet.

As soon as his image became public, people began to criticize Feroze and bashed him for using religion to acquire popularity among his followers. It is pertinent to mention that Feroze did not address them when allegations of abuse surfaced against him.

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs, which also features Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.

Did Feroze Khan refuse to pay Rs200,000 child ... 11:05 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and his wife Syeda Aliza have formally filed for a divorce. The two are completing ...

05:30 PM | 8 Oct, 2022

