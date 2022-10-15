PM Shehbaz announces relief for electricity consumers
ISLAMABAD – The federal government Saturday decided not to hike the electricity tariff in order to provide relief to inflation-stricken consumers.
In view of the rising electricity prices it has been decided to continue with the quarterly adjustment of September, the Power Division said in a statement.
It was also clarified that there is no increase in the category wise rates of quarterly adjustments, as the fourth quarterly adjustment will only replace the existing applicable quarterly adjustments being charged from the consumers, expiring on 30 of last month, Radio Pakistan reported.
Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to not put extra burden on people by increasing the electricity price.
He said that the premier had decided to cut power tariff by Rs4.15 per unit in wake of the fuel charges adjustment for the month of October.
A day earlier, the National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) sent its decision of hiking the electricity prices.
It had approved an increase of Rs3.21 per unit in wake of quarterly fuel charges adjustment for the months April to June, adding that the revised prices will be received in bills for the month of October.
