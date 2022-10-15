India test-fires ballistic missile from nuclear-powered submarine

NEW DELHI – India has conducted a successful launch of a ballistic missile from its indigenous nuclear capable submarine INS Arihant on Friday, its defence ministry announced.

It said that the missile successfully impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, adding that the test has proved “crew competency”.

"The successful user training launch of the SLBM (submarine launched ballistic missile) by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability," NDTV quoted the defence ministry as saying.

"A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'No First Use' commitment," the ministry added.

Furthermore, Indian has become sixth country in the world after China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States to have nuclear submarines armed with ballistic missiles, the Times of India reported.