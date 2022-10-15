India test-fires ballistic missile from nuclear-powered submarine

05:31 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
India test-fires ballistic missile from nuclear-powered submarine
Source: @indiannavy (Twitter)
Share

NEW DELHI – India has conducted a successful launch of a ballistic missile from its indigenous nuclear capable submarine INS Arihant on Friday, its defence ministry announced.  

It said that the missile successfully impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, adding that the test has proved “crew competency”.

"The successful user training launch of the SLBM (submarine launched ballistic missile) by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability," NDTV quoted the defence ministry as saying.

"A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'No First Use' commitment," the ministry added.

Furthermore, Indian has become sixth country in the world after China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States to have nuclear submarines armed with ballistic missiles, the Times of India reported.

India test-fires QRSAM air defence system 09:12 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

NEW DELHI – India says it has conducted the second "successful" test of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile ...

More From This Category
Mine blast in northern Turkey kills 28 with ...
01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
'Nuclear weapons without cohesion make Pakistan ...
10:21 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hindutva activists call for assassination of ...
10:47 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif again offers olive ...
01:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
SIFF marks Green Carpet debut with ‘The Secret ...
08:23 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Biden warns Saudi Arabia of ‘consequence’ ...
06:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani reacts to viral meme with Naseem Shah
03:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr