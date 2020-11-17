India test-fires QRSAM air defence system
Web Desk
09:12 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
India test-fires QRSAM air defence system
Share

NEW DELHI – India says it has conducted the second "successful" test of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, which detected and hit an unmanned target aircraft.

The first test was conducted on November 13, the Indian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"In yet another flight test, the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System tracked the target accurately and successfully neutralised the airborne target ... The flight test was conducted in the deployment configuration of the weapon system comprising of Launcher, fully Automated Command and Control System, Surveillance System and Multi Function Radars ... All objectives of the test were fully met," the statement added.

The ministry stressed that the system was designed by national companies and assembled from Indian components.

India test-fires BrahMos cruise missile from navy ... 06:50 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

NEW DELHI – India says it has test-fired a naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which the ...

More From This Category
Lord Nazir 'extremely disappointed' over untrue ...
09:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
India test-fires QRSAM air defence system
09:12 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Huawei announces selling all Honor assets
02:43 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to hold trade talks with Afghanistan ...
12:44 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
First Muslim member of UK’s House of Lords ...
11:42 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
UAE's Etihad Airways announces new route to Israel
08:12 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
McDreamy is back – Patrick Dempsey makes a surprise entry in the season premiere of the ...
05:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr