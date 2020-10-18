India test-fires BrahMos cruise missile from navy ship

NEW DELHI – India says it has test-fired a naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which the South Asian country has jointly developed and produced with Russia.

"BrahMos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today from Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres," the Indian defense ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The 290-km range missile -- an Indo-Russian joint venture -- has land, air and naval variants. It has a top speed of Mach 2.8 -- nearly three times the speed of sound.

According to the statement, the missile "as 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy."