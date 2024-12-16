Two Holidays announced for December 18, 19 for National Day celebrations

DOHA – Residents of Qatar will enjoy extended break for National Day on December 18-19, Wednesday, and Thursday as the country observes a public holiday, as per an announcement by Amiri Diwan.

Those working in government offices will be back to work on December 22, 202 Sunday after a prolonged break. In celebration of the significant occasion, the cultural institutions of Arab nations are preparing to host a series of exciting artistic events.

These celebrations will feature variety of activities, including art exhibitions, film screenings, and interactive workshops, all aimed at highlighting Qatar’s national identity and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

National Day celebrations are set to attract widespread interest and participation as the country marks this important day in its history.