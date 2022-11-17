Maria B sends backhanded congratulations for Joyland's release

Noor Fatima
09:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
In response to the severe outcry and criticism againt the banning of the internationally acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland — Cannes Film Festival Award winner, and Pakistan’s official entry for the Oscars — social media has been flooding with hashtags and virtual protests to screen the film in cinemas.

While the ban has been lifted and the Pakistani nation rejoicing, there are some who aren't really happy. Famous Pakistani fashion designer Maria B isn't really fond of the film's subjects and had some things to get off her chest.

The controversy queen has been vocal about her differences on different subjects and speaks her mind whenever, however, and wherever she wants. The fashion designer who openly opposed Joyland's release and celebrated its ban, has now sent a rather condescending congratulatory message for those in support. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maria B shared her thoughts in a story that read "Congratulations Pakistan! Joyland is being released. Our first official transgender movie. At least they cut some part out. May Allah help us and forgive us."

This instance hasn't been the first time that Maria lambasted Saim Sadiq's directorial for its allegedly objectionable material. Nevertheless, the coveted award winner movie has been given a clean chit for a release.

The Pakistani designer has been the subject of harsh criticism suggesting that her stance is directed at marginalized communities. Actor Feroze Khan and JUI Senator have been the only ones so far to have supported Maria.

The film has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. The film stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq in pivotal roles.

Unlocking a major milestone, Saim Saddiq's film featured a daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country.

