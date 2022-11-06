French model embraces Islam, performs Umrah

French model and reality TV star Marine El Himer has announced that she converted to Islam.

Himer shared her photos in a hijab also performing Umrah two days after her announcement.

The social media influencer showed gratitude to her followers for their support and kindness.

French media publications reported that Himer grew up with her stepfather. The model was looking for her biological father, and her ancestry when she came across Islam. Himer, who amassed millions of followers on social media, shared a video of herself reciting the Shahada, the declaration of the Islamic faith.

Himer took to Instagram to share her remarkable journey and wrote a lengthy note which read, "There are roads you have to take alone. No friends, no family, no partner Just you and Allah. Some of you may know but many are still wondering, and although I'm quite reserved, I never made it official, I converted to Islam months ago. Those who follow my daily life know (I may not be teaching you anything), but what is certain is the importance of sharing this intimate and personal part of me with those I now consider second. Family : YOU ! It was a choice of soul, heart and reason, a choice that was evident to me and I freely and proudly practice."

The model further added, "Know this, and this is the bottom of my message, there is no shame in converting to another religion of any kind. This is a fundamental right that everyone should be able to exercise freely. Many have noticed, this past year has been marked by change. Indeed, I have evolved a lot, reviewed my sense of priorities and rethought some life choices whether professional or personal. Thank you to everyone that appreciates or at least respects it."

Himer also performed Umrah and shared pictures from her pilgrimage. She wrote, "These moments mark the happiest day of my life. There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I'm experiencing right now. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah. I can't thank you enough for your valuable support and kindness. Many thanks to all of you!"

The reality TV star has been rethinking about her professional and personal life since embracing Islam.

On the work front, Himer was featured on the reality television show Les Princes et les Princess de l'Amour ("The Princes and Princesses of Love").