Drama serial Humsafar's title song hides compelling background story
Share
The Pakistani drama serial Humsafar has hooked its diehard fans again. The title song of the blockbuster telenovela hid a background story that many didn't realise, until now.
A TikTok user recently shared the facts about the ghazal-turned-title song and stunned the audience worldwide.
The ghazal and title song was penned by Naseer Turabi, a Pakistani poet, who originally wrote the verses with the fall of East and West Pakistan's downfall in his mind. Turabi's famous ghazal was later used as the OST for Humsafar.
The TikTok user shared that the verses hint at two companions who were supposed to stay together - Bangladesh and Pakistan in Turabi's case - but couldn't stand the test of time, and any hurdles that came along the way.
View this post on Instagram
For those unversed, Humsafar has been one of the most recognised drama serials in the Pakistani drama industry receiving local and international appreciation, and many accolades. The telenovela soared Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's careers to unprecedented heights.
#AskMahira - Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of ... 11:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
A decade down and superstars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's hit drama serial Humsafar continues to rule the hearts of the ...
- PML-N leader Aleem Khan booked for selling govt land through forged ...08:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Egypt to attend climate summit08:08 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Shadab Khan becomes joint leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is06:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in latest project 'Mandi' ...05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
-
- Feroze Khan ordered to show family support documents02:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022