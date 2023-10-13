Draw date of Rs750 Prize Bond announced

Prize bonds are administered by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and are touted as safe investment and some selected bonds within the issue are redeemed at a higher value than the face value.

National Savings and Central Bank conduct regular lucky draws, giving away hefty prizes to bondholders. Government used these funds to raise funds, but for investors, it's a secure way to preserve the value of their money.

The withdrawn National Prize Bonds (Bearer) can be encashed at any branch of the Commercial Bank in which the bond holder maintains an “individual” account.

Date for upcoming 750 Prize Bond draw

Mark Monday, October 16, 2023, in your calendars, those who are impatiently awaiting their opportunity at a jackpot. The Muzaffarabad office will hold the much-anticipated balloting of the 750 Prize Bond, Draw No. 96.

The occasion promises a wonderful chance to potentially improve your financial situation.

Prizes:

First Prize: The bearer of the winning First Prize bond will get an incredible sum of Rs1,500,000.

Second Prize: Three winners will receive Rs500,000 each.

Third Prize: There were 1,696 winners overall for this, and each lucky bond holder will receive a substantial prize of Rs9,300 for their good fortune.

On Monday, the results will be posted on the Daily Pakistan's website, where you may get a complete list of winners and further information.