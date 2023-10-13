Draw date of Rs750 Prize Bond announced

Prize bonds are administered by National Savings under the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and are touted as safe investment and some selected bonds within the issue are redeemed at a higher value than the face value.
National Savings and Central Bank conduct regular lucky draws, giving away hefty prizes to bondholders. Government used these funds to raise funds, but for investors, it's a secure way to preserve the value of their money.
The withdrawn National Prize Bonds (Bearer) can be encashed at any branch of the Commercial Bank in which the bond holder maintains an “individual” account.
Mark Monday, October 16, 2023, in your calendars, those who are impatiently awaiting their opportunity at a jackpot. The Muzaffarabad office will hold the much-anticipated balloting of the 750 Prize Bond, Draw No. 96.
The occasion promises a wonderful chance to potentially improve your financial situation.
First Prize: The bearer of the winning First Prize bond will get an incredible sum of Rs1,500,000.
Second Prize: Three winners will receive Rs500,000 each.
Third Prize: There were 1,696 winners overall for this, and each lucky bond holder will receive a substantial prize of Rs9,300 for their good fortune.
On Monday, the results will be posted on the Daily Pakistan's website, where you may get a complete list of winners and further information.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
