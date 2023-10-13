  

Search

Sports

IOC approves inclusion of T20 cricket in Olympics 2028

Web Desk
10:16 PM | 13 Oct, 2023
IOC approves inclusion of T20 cricket in Olympics 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "approved" the suggestion to include T20 cricket (for both men and women) in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. 

The decision was made by the IOC's executive board on Friday in Mumbai. 

The IOC will now vote at its session, which will take place from October 14 to October 16 in Mumbai.

The LA28 local organising committee suggested the "potential inclusion" of five additional sports for the Los Angeles Games: cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash. 

IOC President Thomas Bach stated at a media briefing on Friday that all five sports were "in line" with the overall idea of LA28.

"These proposals have been accepted as a package by the IOC executive board taking into consideration that these proposals and these sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our host in '28, with the American sports culture," Bach stated.

Cricket, a sport played by nearly half of the world's population, has only appeared in one global event, at the 1900 Paris Olympics, 128 years ago. 

At that time, there was just one match played, and it was the one in which Great Britain defeated the hosts France to win the gold medal. 

The game was played over two days and had four innings, just like a first-class match.

Why is India such a failure in Olympics? Chinese media knows the answer

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:46 PM | 6 Oct, 2023

Afghanistan down Pakistan Shaheens to secure final spot in Asian ...

09:47 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Pakistan beat West Indies to become champion of Over 40 Global ...

11:59 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Haris Rauf tells in new documentary how much money he earned from ...

09:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after ...

08:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Friendship wins Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore

09:46 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pak-China friendly cricket match in Lahore tomorrow

Advertisement

Latest

11:13 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Malaysian airline surprises passengers with shock shut of flight operations

Horoscope

09:22 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 13, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.9
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.31 750.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.88 911.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.08 170.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.24 311.74
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 13, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: