IOC approves inclusion of T20 cricket in Olympics 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has "approved" the suggestion to include T20 cricket (for both men and women) in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

The decision was made by the IOC's executive board on Friday in Mumbai.

The IOC will now vote at its session, which will take place from October 14 to October 16 in Mumbai.

The LA28 local organising committee suggested the "potential inclusion" of five additional sports for the Los Angeles Games: cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash.

IOC President Thomas Bach stated at a media briefing on Friday that all five sports were "in line" with the overall idea of LA28.

"These proposals have been accepted as a package by the IOC executive board taking into consideration that these proposals and these sports are fully in line with the sports culture of our host in '28, with the American sports culture," Bach stated.

Cricket, a sport played by nearly half of the world's population, has only appeared in one global event, at the 1900 Paris Olympics, 128 years ago.

At that time, there was just one match played, and it was the one in which Great Britain defeated the hosts France to win the gold medal.

The game was played over two days and had four innings, just like a first-class match.