The cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the most watched events in the world because it unites cricket lovers from the two nations.

India vs. Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming up soon, and many fans are wondering how they can watch it for free.

This article serves as your entire guide for watching cricket during the 2023 World Cup from different locations. Including information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need, as well as start times, schedules, and other specifics.

Match Timings, Date, Venue

Pakistan Vs India Cricket World Cup match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan vs India 14th, October 1:30PM Ahmedabad

Head to Head

Matches Played 134 Won by Pakistan 73 Won by India 56 No Result 5

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming

Pakistan Vs India match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch India v Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Other Countries live stream and TV coverage

Countries Broadcasters Afghanistan Ariana TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Canada Willow TV Caribbean islands ESPN Caribbean Continental Europe Yupp TV Hong Kong Astro Cricket via Now TV/Yupp TV Malaysia Astro Cricket/Yupp TV MENA Criclife/Starzplay/Switch TV New Zealand Sky Sport Singapore StarHub Sri Lanka Sirasa TV/TV1/Shakti TV South Africa/sub-Saharan Africa Supersport

Squad Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Squad India

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.