How to watch India vs Pakistan match live free on Mobile app and Tv - World Cup 2023

Usman Saif
08:37 PM | 13 Oct, 2023
How to watch India vs Pakistan match live free on Mobile app and Tv - World Cup 2023
The cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the most watched events in the world because it unites cricket lovers from the two nations. 

India vs. Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming up soon, and many fans are wondering how they can watch it for free.

This article serves as your entire guide for watching cricket during the 2023 World Cup from different locations. Including information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need, as well as start times, schedules, and other specifics.

Match Timings, Date, Venue

Pakistan Vs India Cricket World Cup match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture  Date  Time  Venue
Pakistan vs India 14th, October 1:30PM Ahmedabad

Head to Head 

Matches Played 134
Won by Pakistan 73
Won by India 56
No Result 5

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming

Pakistan Vs India match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms  Android  iOS Web
tapmad TV Link  Link  Link 
ARY Zap Link  Link  Link 
Tamasha Link  Link  Link 
Daraz Link  Link  Link 

Where to watch India v Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Other Countries live stream and TV coverage

Countries Broadcasters
Afghanistan Ariana TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Canada Willow TV
Caribbean islands ESPN Caribbean
Continental Europe Yupp TV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via Now TV/Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket/Yupp TV
MENA Criclife/Starzplay/Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Singapore StarHub
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV/TV1/Shakti TV
South Africa/sub-Saharan Africa Supersport

Squad Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Squad India

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Usman Saif
Usman Saif

The writer is a staff member. 

