How to watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches across the world?

The ICC 2023 One-Day International World Cup will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup and the first time the competition will be conducted wholly in India; three earlier editions were partially hosted there – 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The most recent Men's One-Day International World Cup was held in England and Wales in 2019, and England won the event by defeating New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final game.

The first round of the competition begins on October 5, and the final game is set for November 19. The 2023 edition will include 10 teams, much like the previous one.

The qualification phase of the present structure determines which teams advance to the tournament phase, and it occurs over the previous three years.

However, warm-up matches will start from tomorrow between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan at 2pm PST.

The World Cup 2023 matches, including the warm-ups, will be broadcast live on a variety of platforms in different regions.

Here are the links to live streams for ODI World Cup 2023 in different regions: