Search

ODI World Cup UpdatesSports

How to watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches across the world?

Usman Saif
08:24 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
odi world cup 2023
Source: ICC

The ICC 2023 One-Day International World Cup will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup and the first time the competition will be conducted wholly in India; three earlier editions were partially hosted there – 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The most recent Men's One-Day International World Cup was held in England and Wales in 2019, and England won the event by defeating New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final game.

The first round of the competition begins on October 5, and the final game is set for November 19. The 2023 edition will include 10 teams, much like the previous one.

The qualification phase of the present structure determines which teams advance to the tournament phase, and it occurs over the previous three years.

However, warm-up matches will start from tomorrow between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan at 2pm PST. 

The World Cup 2023 matches, including the warm-ups, will be broadcast live on a variety of platforms in different regions.

Here are the links to live streams for ODI World Cup 2023 in different regions:

Country Broadcasting Channels & OTT
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule

Usman Saif
Usman Saif

The writer is a staff member. 

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Has India barred entry to four infamous influencers ahead of World ...

03:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team ...

09:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after ...

03:07 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam hopeful of doing well in World Cup 2023

08:45 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

India 'finally' issues visas to Pakistan cricket team for ICC World ...

11:11 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Ali Zafar to create World Cup 2023 anthem

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

WATCH: Babar Azam's special net session in India ahead of World Cup 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar, rises by Rs1.04 in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.

During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.

Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.

Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.

The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 28 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Karachi PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Islamabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Peshawar PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Quetta PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sialkot PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Attock PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujranwala PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Jehlum PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Multan PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Bahawalpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujrat PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nawabshah PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Chakwal PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Hyderabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nowshehra PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sargodha PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Faisalabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Mirpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: