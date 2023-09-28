How to watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches across the world?

The ICC 2023 One-Day International World Cup will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup and the first time the competition will be conducted wholly in India; three earlier editions were partially hosted there – 1987, 1996, and 2011.
The most recent Men's One-Day International World Cup was held in England and Wales in 2019, and England won the event by defeating New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final game.
The first round of the competition begins on October 5, and the final game is set for November 19. The 2023 edition will include 10 teams, much like the previous one.
The qualification phase of the present structure determines which teams advance to the tournament phase, and it occurs over the previous three years.
However, warm-up matches will start from tomorrow between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and South Africa vs Afghanistan at 2pm PST.
The World Cup 2023 matches, including the warm-ups, will be broadcast live on a variety of platforms in different regions.
|Country
|Broadcasting Channels & OTT
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
