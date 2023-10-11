PCB chief travels to India tomorrow for high-voltage PAK v IND clash

LAHORE – PCB Management Committee Chairman, Mr Zaka Ashraf will travel to India tomorrow (Thursday) to witness Pakistan’s fixture against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, 14 October.

Zaka Ashraf made the decision to travel to India after it was confirmed that the media personnel were given the go ahead to submit their passports for an Indian visa to cover the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Zaka Ashraf: “I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay.

“I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event,” he concluded.