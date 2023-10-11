Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar to grace India-Pakistan WC match

A viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has set the internet on fire. Mufaddal Vohra, a prominent figure with a following of over 700,000, shared the post that hinted at a spectacular surprise in store for cricket fans eagerly awaiting the electrifying clash between Pakistan and India.
The post read, "India vs Pakistan on October 14 (Dainik Jagran)." It went on to reveal a vibrant program in the works, with none other than legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Sachin Tendulkar gracing the event. Not to forget, Arijit Singh is all set to deliver a mesmerizing performance. Even Mashable India couldn't resist picking up on the buzz, basing their report on this exciting post.
India Vs Pakistan on 14th October (Dainik Jagran):— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023
- A colourful program has been organised.
- Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Sachin Tendulkar have been invited.
- Arijit Singh is one of the artists who'll perform. pic.twitter.com/LDCPnHkrN8
Cricket enthusiasts across the globe were initially disheartened to hear that the ICC World Cup 2023 wouldn't include an official Opening Ceremony. However, all hope is not lost, as the Indian board seems to have something spectacular up their sleeves. While the traditional daytime fireworks may be absent, fans can anticipate a visual extravaganza filled with breathtaking light displays and dynamic dance performances that will leave them spellbound.
With anticipation building, both cricket aficionados and entertainment lovers are gearing up for what promises to be an unparalleled celebration during the India-Pakistan match. This event will offer the perfect fusion of cricketing greatness, show-stopping acts, and the soul-stirring tunes of Arijit, making it a highlight that is destined to be etched into the annals of ICC World Cup 2023 history.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.