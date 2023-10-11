Search

SC Practice and Procedure Act 2023 lawful, rules top court

04:32 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict on the pleas challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 law that aims at curbing the power of chief justice of Pakistan.

The full court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and consisting of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali wrapped up the hearing on the pleas challenging the law.

CJP Qazi Fasaid remarked an internal discussion will be held among all members of the judges, adding that verdict will be announced if there is consensus otherwise it will be reserved. 

During the hearing, the top judge remarked that Parliament and Supreme Court should not be pitted against each other, adding that both institutions should live and let live as they could co-exist.  

Why can't it be said that one institution made legislation for the betterment of another?” he questioned.

The petitions had been filed by various people challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 — the law seeking to regulate discretionary powers of the chief justice.

All the petitioners, including the political parties, have completed their arguments, while Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan have completed their arguments in the case. 

The Supreme Court Bar Association has opposed the law, while the Pakistan Bar Association has thrown weight behind it. 

SC stays bill curtailing CJP powers till further orders

