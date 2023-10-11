Voyage into a World of Dreams: 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' hit Pakistani theatres

LAHORE - HKC Entertainment, led by distributor Hammad Chaudhry, has announced the release of the highly anticipated Egyptian film "Voy! Voy! Voy!" Directed by Omar Hilal and produced by Hilal and Mohamed Hefzy, the movie is expected to enchant Pakistani viewers with its touching plot.
"Voy! Voy! Voy!" is a biographical film that portrays the uplifting tale of Hassan, a security guard who yearns to explore the world beyond his homeland. The narrative takes an unforeseen twist when he stumbles upon blind football and sets his sights on joining a team that is vying for the championship in Europe. To realize his dream, he assumes the guise of a visually impaired person, adding an extra layer of difficulty and thrill to his journey.
The upcoming film showcases the celebrated Egyptian performers Nelly Karim and Mohamed Farag as the protagonists, accompanied by a skilled supporting ensemble that comprises Bayoumi Fouad, Taha Desouky, Amgad El Hagar, and Mohamed Abdel Azeem. The movie promises to evoke a range of sentiments in viewers, as it seamlessly integrates comedic, dramatic, and heartening elements.
Toni El Massih, Managing Director of Cinemas at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, regards the movie "VOY! VOY! VOY!" as a resounding commercial and critical triumph. Its debut in Pakistan marks a significant milestone, as it is the first country outside the MENA region to showcase this film. "VOY! VOY! VOY!" offers a distinctive perspective on the rich and diverse culture of the Arab world, making it an absolute must-see for movie enthusiasts.
Hammad Chaudhry, the distributor, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He stated that he was delighted to introduce 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' to the Pakistani audience. According to him, this movie beautifully portrays the universal theme of following one's dreams. He is confident that it will deeply resonate with the audiences in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.6
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.4
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Karachi
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Quetta
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Attock
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Multan
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,300
|PKR 2,301
Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.
The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.
21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.
Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.
Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.
