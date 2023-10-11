Voyage into a World of Dreams: 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' hit Pakistani theatres

LAHORE - HKC Entertainment, led by distributor Hammad Chaudhry, has announced the release of the highly anticipated Egyptian film "Voy! Voy! Voy!" Directed by Omar Hilal and produced by Hilal and Mohamed Hefzy, the movie is expected to enchant Pakistani viewers with its touching plot.

"Voy! Voy! Voy!" is a biographical film that portrays the uplifting tale of Hassan, a security guard who yearns to explore the world beyond his homeland. The narrative takes an unforeseen twist when he stumbles upon blind football and sets his sights on joining a team that is vying for the championship in Europe. To realize his dream, he assumes the guise of a visually impaired person, adding an extra layer of difficulty and thrill to his journey.

The upcoming film showcases the celebrated Egyptian performers Nelly Karim and Mohamed Farag as the protagonists, accompanied by a skilled supporting ensemble that comprises Bayoumi Fouad, Taha Desouky, Amgad El Hagar, and Mohamed Abdel Azeem. The movie promises to evoke a range of sentiments in viewers, as it seamlessly integrates comedic, dramatic, and heartening elements.

Toni El Massih, Managing Director of Cinemas at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, regards the movie "VOY! VOY! VOY!" as a resounding commercial and critical triumph. Its debut in Pakistan marks a significant milestone, as it is the first country outside the MENA region to showcase this film. "VOY! VOY! VOY!" offers a distinctive perspective on the rich and diverse culture of the Arab world, making it an absolute must-see for movie enthusiasts.

Hammad Chaudhry, the distributor, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He stated that he was delighted to introduce 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' to the Pakistani audience. According to him, this movie beautifully portrays the universal theme of following one's dreams. He is confident that it will deeply resonate with the audiences in Pakistan.