OAKS Gardening Club takes a bold step toward sustainability with 'OAKS Go Green' initiative

LAHORE - The OAKS Gardening Club is thrilled to announce the launch of "OAKS Go Green," an impactful environmental initiative that aims to promote sustainability and community involvement. The inaugural event, "Urbanscape Lahore - Navigating Environmental Challenges, focusing on Urban Agrihood," was hosted on October 7th, 2023 at Hladia Hall, Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore. This event marked the start of a promising journey towards a more environmentally friendly future. The OAKS Gardening Club hopes to widely champion sustainability and engage communities in their mission.

"Urbanscape Lahore" was a thought-provoking event that delved into significant environmental concerns while introducing the groundbreaking idea of Urban Agrihood. One of the event highlights was a captivating dialogue led by Mr Naeem Ahmed Bajwa, Director of AMBIENTE and President of the Lahore Conservation Society. Mr Bajwa, a highly regarded advocate for environmental causes, graciously shared his knowledge and perspective on creating a more sustainable urban environment.

The event attracted community members and concerned citizens committed to positive change in the environment and local communities. Participants at the event embraced their role in creating a sustainable future for Lahore and beyond.