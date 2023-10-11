FIA presents updated report on Adil Raja's social media posts against Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan

The FIA Cybercrime Circle has just presented a fresh report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) regarding a case involving the dissemination of false information about actresses Mehwish Hayat and Kabra Khan on various social media platforms.

The FIA made a significant statement: "Content targeting Kabra Khan on social media has been successfully taken down."

In response, the court has requested a response from Kubra Khan's legal counsel, and the hearing has been temporarily adjourned. Additionally, the court noted that YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja's offensive content against the renowned actress Kabra Khan has also been removed.

Although Raja gave initials of the names of these actresses (AK, SA, MK and MH), social media users were quick to figure out who the retired army officer was referring to. Soon after Adil Raja's vlog, social media users started sharing these actresses' photos with derogatory comments.

Top Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan strongly reacted to Adil Raja's comments and their ensuing character assassination on social media. So much so that Kubra Khan warned Adil Raja to retract his statement within three days and apologise publicly or get ready for a defamation suit in London.