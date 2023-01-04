Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood set to tie the knot with Nische Khan on Jan 21

ISLAMABAD – With a few Pakistani cricketers getting married this year, Pakistani batter Shan Masood is next in line to get hitched.

A digital invitation card for the 33-year-old has also surfaced online. Shan weds Nische, reads the wedding card, confirming the Walima date to be held on January 27.

As the Walima, the second of the two traditional parts of an Islamic wedding, is going to be held on Jan 27, he is all set to tie the knot on January 21 in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

The top-order player will tie the knot after the New Zealand series.

Besides the wedding, Masood also remained in news for his poor performance in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

Shan is the son of famous banker Mansoor Khan, while his paternal uncle Waqar Masood Khan has served as federal finance secretary. He is the second among his three siblings. Shan's elder sister passed away last year and his younger brother, Ali, is a barrister.

He was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait, and has played 25 test matches; five One Day Internationals and 19 T20 Internationals. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022.