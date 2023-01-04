Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood set to tie the knot with Nische Khan on Jan 21

ISLAMABAD – With a few Pakistani cricketers getting married this year, Pakistani batter Shan Masood is next in line to get hitched.
A digital invitation card for the 33-year-old has also surfaced online. Shan weds Nische, reads the wedding card, confirming the Walima date to be held on January 27.
As the Walima, the second of the two traditional parts of an Islamic wedding, is going to be held on Jan 27, he is all set to tie the knot on January 21 in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
The top-order player will tie the knot after the New Zealand series.
Besides the wedding, Masood also remained in news for his poor performance in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.
Shan is the son of famous banker Mansoor Khan, while his paternal uncle Waqar Masood Khan has served as federal finance secretary. He is the second among his three siblings. Shan's elder sister passed away last year and his younger brother, Ali, is a barrister.
He was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait, and has played 25 test matches; five One Day Internationals and 19 T20 Internationals. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263
|265
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.2
|68.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.8
|66.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.95
|607.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.33
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|741.02
|746.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.85
|170.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.99
|246.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.56
|6.66
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,300
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.