Pakistani batter Shan Masood makes history in county championship
Shan Masood set another record on Friday as he has become the first-ever Pakistani batsman to smash double centuries in two consecutive innings in the county championship.
Masood achieved the title when he displayed incredible performance while representing county Derbyshire. He hit his first double ton against Sussex when he made 239 while he played a knock of 219 runs against Leicestershire on Friday.
Nawaz Iftikharuddin was the first batsman from Asian region to hit back-to-back double centuries in the county championship. He achieved the title before partition, in 1933, when he smashed 231 and 224 in 1933 for Worcestershire.
Masood’s thrilling batting has made him the only second Pakistan to create this record in first-class cricket. Previously, Arshad Parvez made it to the record book when he had scored 243 against Baluchistan and 236 against MCB in BCCP Patron’s Trophy in 1978.
