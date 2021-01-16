Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari
Share
The DoBol star Hira Mani rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills and humble personality, Mani has wooed the audience in drama serials Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati.
Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 32 year old actress has now left the fans gushing, over her smashing music debut.
Kashmir Cooking Oil's music venture Kashmir Beats showcases the hidden singing talent of our favourite stars. Hira Mani's song came as a breath of fresh air as she starred in the second episode of the show. Lending her voice to the song Sawaari, the beauty looked stunning in her all-red avatar and glowy makeup.
Needless to say, Mani is blessed with a beautiful voice and social media users seem to agree as comments of admiration poured under the song.
Previously, Hira has often enthralled her admirers with her melodious voice by posting videos of her singing, on her Instagram handle.
Hira Mani sings OST of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' at PISA ... 03:07 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
DUBAI- Hira Mani is not only a fabulous actor but a woman of many talents, including singing. The Do Bol star stunned ...
- US threatens India with sanctions over purchase of Russian S-400 air ...10:39 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- India spreading sectarian violence to destabilize Pakistan, says FM ...09:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- All you need to know about new US president Biden’s inauguration ...08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's Tech minister welcomes Whatsapp decision to delay change ...08:27 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez shares the reason behind calling out Mark Zuckerberg ...07:32 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
-
- Details of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding revealed03:58 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021