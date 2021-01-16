Kashmir Beats – Hira Mani wins hearts with her Sawaari

The DoBol star Hira Mani rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills and humble personality, Mani has wooed the audience in drama serials Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 32 year old actress has now left the fans gushing, over her smashing music debut.

Kashmir Cooking Oil's music venture Kashmir Beats showcases the hidden singing talent of our favourite stars. Hira Mani's song came as a breath of fresh air as she starred in the second episode of the show. Lending her voice to the song Sawaari, the beauty looked stunning in her all-red avatar and glowy makeup.

Needless to say, Mani is blessed with a beautiful voice and social media users seem to agree as comments of admiration poured under the song.

Previously, Hira has often enthralled her admirers with her melodious voice by posting videos of her singing, on her Instagram handle.