Hira Mani sings OST of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' at PISA 2020

03:07 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Hira Mani sings OST of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' at PISA 2020
Share

DUBAI- Hira Mani is not only a fabulous actor but a woman of many talents, including singing.

The Do Bol star stunned the hosts and audience at the Pakistan International Screen Awards as she sings the OST of the immensely popular drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho in Dubai.

Not only did Hira captivate the audience with her melodious vocals, but looked absolutely breathtaking while doing it. She chose to wear a shimmery gown with a slit.

She had been nominated for ‘Best Actress’ at PISA for her outstanding performance in drama serial Do Bol.

Hira was spotted at the award ceremony with her family and kept her fans posted with several pictures on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My family ♥️

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child ...
03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Hira Mani sings OST of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' at PISA ...
03:07 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first ...
02:52 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
A ‘Friends’ reunion special is officially in ...
02:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Celebrities, nominees call out PISA 2020 for ...
02:01 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Designer Fahad Hussayn closes fashion brand ...
12:03 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this ...
03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr