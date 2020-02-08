Hira Mani sings OST of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' at PISA 2020
DUBAI- Hira Mani is not only a fabulous actor but a woman of many talents, including singing.
The Do Bol star stunned the hosts and audience at the Pakistan International Screen Awards as she sings the OST of the immensely popular drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho in Dubai.
Not only did Hira captivate the audience with her melodious vocals, but looked absolutely breathtaking while doing it. She chose to wear a shimmery gown with a slit.
She had been nominated for ‘Best Actress’ at PISA for her outstanding performance in drama serial Do Bol.
View this post on Instagram
Bohat shukriya app sub kay Piyar ka award Millay na Millay Lekin mere liye ye nomination bhe bohat Bari baat hai main bhe app sub Se bohat piyar kerti Hun Dil Se eik dum Dil Se Mere drama dekhne ka mujhay pasand kerne ka behud shukriya (ja tujhey maaf kiya ) do bol ♥️ Bohat tahey Dil Se shuker guzar Hun @pisaawards Khush rahein app sub Ameen ♥️ BEST ACTRESS IN CRITICS
Hira was spotted at the award ceremony with her family and kept her fans posted with several pictures on her Instagram.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
