Wedding festivities of Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter begin (See Photos)

KARACHI – Pictures from the mehndi function of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter have gone viral as wedding festivities have begun.

Reports said the mehndi event was held at an intimate gathering yesterday (Dec 28) while the barat function is scheduled for Dec 30.

A digital invitation card of Aqsa’s wedding has also surfaced online, showing she is going to tie the knot with Naseer Nasir.

Whereas the middle daughter of Shahid Afridi, Ansha, is engaged to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and their marriage is scheduled for February 2023.

Earlier this year, the star player was appointe as interim chief selector of Pakistan's national squad after Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as PCB chief.