Watch: Indian passengers thrash man during flight

MUMBAI – A brawl broke out between two Indian passengers on a flight of the Thai Smile Airways midway after a verbal spat.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with users condemning the unruly behaviour of the Indian nationals

The clip shows two men engaging in a heated exchange while a flight attendant trying to defuse the situation. As the situation escalates, the verbal spat turns into a scuffle.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

The man is joined by his friends and they start beating the passenger with whom the argument was held. The man on the receiving end of the blows can be seen trying to shield himself from the assault.