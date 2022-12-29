Search

Firdous Jamal is alive, says son Bazil

Web Desk 07:44 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Firdous Jamal is alive, says son Bazil
Source: Instagram

The federal government has announced Rs10 million aid for veteran star Firdous Jamal. It was recently announced that the renowned star had been diagnosed with cancer. The financial assistance cheque was given to his son, Hamza Firdous, by Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Engr Amir Muqam, at Firdous' residence.

Thanking the government, the actor reportedly shared, "I am thankful to Shehbaz Sharif for this aid; I am thankful that the government paid heed to the artists. We are this nation's treasure." The senior actor is going through a huge health scare as the actor has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

His son, actor Hamza Firdous took to his social media where he shared that his father has cancer and requested prayers for the early recovery of his father. Wishes poured out for his swift recovery from all over Pakistan while the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif also inquired about the actor’s health.

Some social media users, however, started spreading fake rumours that Firdous Jamal had passed away which created a lot of confusion and caused sadness among his fans. Jamal’s son Bazil Firdous has now taken to Instagram where he shared a lovely video with his father and clarified all the rumours.

People sent prayers and wish to the family and Firdous Jamal after seeing him in high spirits and flooded the comment section with kind wishes.

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

