Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Firdous Jamal is one of the leading Pakistani television, theatre, stage and film actor whose innate, natural and spontaneous acting was imprinted in the minds of million viewers of all ages. His professional career encompasses upon four decades starting from 70’s to the contemporary era. His versatile, genuine and profound acting is unanimously acknowledged as the gems of living performances for all generations to come. The seasoned and showbiz critics rate his involving and indulgence in peculiar character delivery with strongest and the most influential stages.

Glancing his glorious past, he started his career with a Hindko drama serial called Badnami Dey Toway in the mid-1970s. This performance was highly appreciated and rated as a young man in front of veteran actors. After that splendid display, he gave numerous fantastic serials and plays. The best performance in various super hit dramas Waris, Sayeeban Sheeshay ka, Man Chale Ka Sauda, Mehboob, Pagal Ahmeq Bewakoof, Saahil, Piyari, Dhoop Deewar and Ruswaiyan are remembered even today. Most significantly, he performed and made a benchmark with his talent as drama artist in all the languages of Pakistan.

Interestingly fascinating, Firdous Jamal came in media as a singer but fortune had its own dictates. Initially, he had no plans to be an actor but fate had something else written for him. Later on, he joined radio. He also worked in theatre for quite a long time and this also helped him to broaden his horizon as an actor.

Drastically appearing on the showbiz arena, he stayed in the industry and gave auditions for TV plays as well but proved his mettle as an avid performer.

This recognition and populace demands incited Firdous Jamal to continue serving with his matchless and memorable performances in all 300 TV plays, 150 stage plays, 200 radio plays and 50 films in Urdu, Pashto, Sindhi, Siraieki and other languages of Pakistan.

Regarding his achievements and distinctions, Firdous Jamal has also been awarded Pride of Performance in 1986, as the youngest best actor. He was only 26 years old at that time. He was also honored and acknowledged by Lux style Best Actors Awards.

He emphatically claims this “Acting is not a joke, and nobody knows it best than Firdous Jamal”. Being a critic, he believes that nowadays less importance is given to the script and more to glamour and set designing in the plays.

Following suit the traditions, his son and artistic heir Hamza Firdous is an actor, an "award winning web drama producer and actor in Ireland" who has had roles in dramas like O Rangreza or Ghughi, while another son, Bilawal Firdous, is a model and aspiring actor, with whom he opened his own production house, Firdous Jamal Films. Setting examples for others, Hamza Jamal, who stresses on merit and hard work for success, He was awarded being a web drama producer and actor in Ireland. He has started to make waves in Pakistan as well and will shine as the most glowing star in the showbiz sky.

It is believed that “Firdous Jamal came, worked, and he conquered” the Pakistani Media. Pakistani cinema is flourishing on a daily basis, and it is no surprise that Firdous Jamal has added to the industry in his own way. Senior artist and television legend Firdous Jamal, along with his son Bilawal, took the initiative to open his own production house by the name of 'Firdous Jamal Films.' According to Jamal, the production house is all set to make drama serials, as well as films. Currently, Jamal has further shared that he doesn't claim anything big but wants to deliver quality content to the viewers. This shows his professional and artistic mindset for seeking excellence in the Showbiz world.

Firdous Jamal has recently been diagnosed with cancer. The news was confirmed by his elder son, actor Hamza Firdous in a social media post. He stated that the legendary actor would start treatment soon.

"My father is going through a cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital," Hamza wrote on his Instagram post.

The entire nation feels concerned and is praying solemnly for his speedy recovery and best health. He has contributed immensely for Pakistan showbiz especially drama with his performance, direction and insight as an icon of natural acting by all means.