PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation amid fresh terror wave

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid resurgence in terror activities in the country.

Reports said the premier and the army discussed country’s security situation and other matters in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to the soldiers who rendered sacrificed in recent terror incidents as both civil and military leadership resolved to weed out the terrorism in the country.

Earlier, five Pakistan Army troops, including a captain, were martyred on Sunday in Kahan area of Balochistan when a military vehicle was targeted in an IED blast. During this month, a suicide blast also occurred in Islamabad wherein a policeman was martyred and four others injured.

A day earlier, the top generals of the Pakistan Army renewed their pledge to fight and eliminate the terrorist menace.

Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top brass expressed resolve to crush the recent wave of terrorism in the 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the CCC and was attended by corps commanders and other members of the military’s top brass. A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the military was undertaken, ISPR said.

The statement said military leadership expressed resolve to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.