Search

PakistanTop News

PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation amid fresh terror wave

06:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss security situation amid fresh terror wave
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid resurgence in terror activities in the country.  

Reports said the premier and the army discussed country’s security situation and other matters in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to the soldiers who rendered sacrificed in recent terror incidents as both civil and military leadership resolved to weed out the terrorism in the country.

Earlier, five Pakistan Army troops, including a captain, were martyred on Sunday in Kahan area of Balochistan when a military vehicle was targeted in an IED blast.  During this month, a suicide blast also occurred in Islamabad wherein a policeman was martyred and four others injured.

A day earlier, the top generals of the Pakistan Army renewed their pledge to fight and eliminate the terrorist menace.

Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the top brass expressed resolve to crush the recent wave of terrorism in the 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the CCC and was attended by corps commanders and other members of the military’s top brass. A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the military was undertaken, ISPR said.

The statement said military leadership expressed resolve to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorists' revival attempts in Pakistan

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan resumes thermal screening at airports amid fears of Covid BF.7 variant

09:51 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan discuss bilateral, global issues

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Section 144 imposed, cellular services suspended in Gwadar amid violent protests

09:06 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Suspect in PM Shehbaz Sharif audios leak case arrested

11:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Policeman martyred amid violent protest in Gwadar

10:27 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Foreign Office clears the air amid reports of UAE visa ban on Pakistanis

12:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Kurram gunfight

08:40 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: