Nora Fatehi gifts red sneakers to FIFA president

DOHA – Indian dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has presented a custom made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, in an informal meeting in Qatar.

A video shows Infantino getting excited as he unwraps the gift box. “Wow!” he says enthusiastically when he sees the pair of red-coloured sneakers in it.

The Dilbar star can be heard saying on the occasion that it was a “Thank you gesture” for making her part of the FIFA World Cup celebrations.

One of the first bollywood actresses to ever perform for the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 #NoraFatehi gifts a custom made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. Designed by her specifically for him, pic.twitter.com/HYei3CuVtQ — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 17, 2022

The Bollywood diva also set the stage on fire at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday when Argentina lifted the trophy by beating France.

Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. She crooned the song in Hindi language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She proved a pleasure to eyes for the fans as she donned embellished black dress for the performance.