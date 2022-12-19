Nora Fatehi gifts red sneakers to FIFA president
Web Desk
08:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Nora Fatehi gifts red sneakers to FIFA president
Source: Nora Fatehi
Share

DOHA – Indian dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has presented a custom made pair of sneakers to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, in an informal meeting in Qatar.

A video shows Infantino getting excited as he unwraps the gift box. “Wow!” he says enthusiastically when he sees the pair of red-coloured sneakers in it.

The Dilbar star can be heard saying on the occasion that it was a “Thank you gesture” for making her part of the FIFA World Cup celebrations.

The Bollywood diva also set the stage on fire at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday when Argentina lifted the trophy by beating France.

Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. She crooned the song in Hindi language.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She proved a pleasure to eyes for the fans as she donned embellished black dress for the performance.  

FIFA fanfest - Nora Fatehi receives backlash for ... 04:49 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi gave a rocking performance at FIFA fanfest where she made the audience groove to Bollywood ...

More From This Category
Here's how people in Messi's hometown celebrated ...
07:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with new sizzling photos ...
07:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Nora Fatehi rocks the stage at FIFA World Cup ...
06:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem opens up about getting ...
10:05 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Rabya Kulsoom and Maham Aamir's dance video goes ...
09:42 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian ...
04:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Daily Horoscope — December 19, 2022
08:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi gifts red sneakers to FIFA president
08:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr