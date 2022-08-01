Ayeza Khan stuns in latest photos
KARACHI – Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.
As the most followed celebrity on Instagram is in the US to spend vacation with family, she has been sharing adorable photos with husband Danish Taimoor and kids Hoorain and Rayan.
This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star has shared a couple of photos and she looks stunning in light purple trouser and white top.
Fans have admired the top-rated actress for her dressing choice, with an Instagram user calling him: “Boss Babe”.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.
