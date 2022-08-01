Ayeza Khan stuns in latest photos

01:32 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Ayeza Khan stuns in latest photos
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.

As the most followed celebrity on Instagram is in the US to spend vacation with family, she has been sharing adorable photos with husband Danish Taimoor and kids Hoorain and Rayan.

This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star has shared a couple of photos and she looks stunning in light purple trouser and white top.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Fans have admired the top-rated actress for her dressing choice, with an Instagram user calling him: “Boss Babe”.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation 06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan's enchanting vacation pictures are winning hearts on social media as the superstar has jetted ...

More From This Category
Watch: Abrarul Haq stitches Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in ...
10:46 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Bollywood stars extend warm wishes to Kiara ...
08:49 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
WATCH – Amar Khan effortlessly mimics K3G scene
04:47 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Asim Azhar takes down music video in respect of ...
03:44 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Why is Pakistan's national anthem being ...
08:14 PM | 31 Jul, 2022
Syed Jibran shares his dating experience with ...
02:40 PM | 31 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan stuns in latest photos
01:32 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr