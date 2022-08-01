Faraz Farooqui announces birth of his son

Lollywood's handsome hunk Faraz Farooqui, who is known for his versatile acting and charming smile, has been blessed with a baby boy.

The father of two was ecstatic to share the news with fans and followers on social media. The Maalkin actor received congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and on social media platforms.

Farooqui, who has now been blessed with a son and a daughter, also happens to be the twin brother of actor Hammad Farooqui. Both the brothers are famous for their family bond and shared love for the showbiz industry.

The Instagram post which Faraz shared has garnered thousands of likes.

On the work front, Faraz Farooqui has been working in Dil-e-Veeran, Ishq Hai, Sotan, and Qismat Ka Likha accumulating numerous praises and accolades.