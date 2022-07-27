Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
Web Desk
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan's enchanting vacation pictures are winning hearts on social media as the superstar has jetted off to the USA for a family vacation.

Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer and effortlessly juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof. Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to USA.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

Ayeza Khan’s video of jumping on the pad goes ... 06:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2022

Lollywood's Ayeza Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and ...

More From This Category
Kubra Khan shares a hilarious video on Usman ...
06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Neelam Muneer shocks fans with new BTS video from ...
05:06 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan spotted enjoying in ...
04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hammad Shoaib leaves fans grooving with killer ...
03:48 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Usama Khan addresses dating rumours after Anmol ...
03:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebs react to SC verdict on Punjab CM ...
01:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr