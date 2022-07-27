Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan's enchanting vacation pictures are winning hearts on social media as the superstar has jetted off to the USA for a family vacation.

Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer and effortlessly juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof. Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.