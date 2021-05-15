Palestinians deaths toll surges to 137 as Israel pounds Gaza refugee camp

JERUSALEM – At least 137 Palestinians, including 36 minors, have been killed as Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza with air raids and artillery shells on Saturday.

According to reports of international media, the casualties are expected to soar, as another spell of Israeli airstrikes hit the Shati refugee camp in Gaza killing more women and children.

As for now, thousands of Palestinian families have shifted to United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape the massacre. According to a UN official, nearly 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Palestine amid the massacre by Israeli forces.

#صور إصابات خلال مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال على حاجز حوارة جنوب نابلس، بعد مسيرة دعمًا للمقــ,,اومة وغزة. pic.twitter.com/mQpVrPiFj0 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 15, 2021

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to kill Palestinians ‘as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel’. Despite international calls to stop ethnic cleansing, Israel's air force pounded several sites in the strip overnight, while Hamas continued to retaliate the brutal attacks from the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said the Security Council would meet on Sunday to address the conflict as the world body's Secretary-General called for ‘an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities. Too many innocent civilians have already died’,

Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel. Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 13, 2021

‘This conflict can only increase radicalisation and extremism in the whole region’, Guterres added.