PM , President, other leaders condole Farooq Qaiser's death

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi along with other political leaders on Friday condoled the sad demise of Pakistani television icon Farooq Qaiser also known as Uncle Sargam.

In their separate messages, the president, the prime minister, and the opposition leader extended condolences.

The premier while extending his condolence wrote ‘Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser's death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family’, Khan added.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed condolence over the demise of Farooq Qaiser saying that with his death, an important chapter of art in Pakistan has been closed.

Farooq Qaiser had rendered invaluable services in the field of art and the conferment of Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz national awards were in fact a matter of honor for the state, he added.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took to official handle to condole the death of ‘Uncle Sargam’. ‘Grieved to learn about the passing away of Farooq Qaiser, a legend, and icon of our times. He was part & parcel of generations that grew up watching his performances. He spread smiles through his work & his services for television will be remembered for a long. Rest in peace, the PML-N leader wrote.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto expressed grief over the demise of renowned artist Farooq Qaiser. May Allah SWT grant him with the highest ranks in Jannah, the PPP leader wrote.