First shipment of privately imported Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:05 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The first shipment of Russian vaccine Sputnik-V, comprising 50,000 doses, arrived at the Jinnah International Airport of the port city on Wednesday.

According to the health department officials, the vaccine will be given to major hospitals and medical institutions.

Russian trade representative in Sindh capital has facilitated private pharmaceutical firm for receiving the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines. The shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine from now onwards will be delivered to Pakistan at regular intervals to help the south Asian country fight against the deadly virus, he added.

The private pharmaceutical company, which imported the vaccine privately, said they have initially received 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 25,000 adults will be inoculated with the current shipment while around 150,000 more doses of the vaccine will reach Pakistan by the end of this week.

Earlier in January 2021, DRAP, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, had approved the emergency use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V as the registration board of the authority had declared the Russian-made vaccine suitable for the elderly population.

