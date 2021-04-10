Pakistan records 5,139 new Covid-19 cases, 100 deaths in a day
Web Desk
08:43 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 100 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,139 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,329 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 715,968.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,772 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 627,561. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.47 percent.

At least 268,284 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 245,923 in Punjab 97,318 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 64,902 in Islamabad, 20,178 in Balochistan, 14,260 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,103 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,908 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,523 in Sindh, 2,586 in KP, 601 in Islamabad, 395 in Azad Kashmir, 213 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities conducted 49,069 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,688,89 since the first case was reported.

