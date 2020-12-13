Karachi woman gives birth to baby in rickshaw
Web Desk
11:55 AM | 13 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A woman reportedly gave birth to a baby inside an auto-rickshaw near the Ghizri area as the maternity ward of the local hospital was closed on Saturday.

As per the details, the rescue personnel shifted the mother and newborn to the nearest hospital for urgent treatment.

The PTI Member of Provincial Assembly Sindh Shahzad Qureshi and Dr. Seema Zia rushed to the local hospital to see the grieving family; they approached with hospital administration over the incident.

The ruling party lawmakers lambasted at provincial health minister for the situation faced by the woman in her labour and said she was solely responsible.

The domestic leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party is busy shutting down hospitals in Karachi while health facilities are at a standstill. In spite of its billion-rupee health budget of the province, the health sector is left to rot, Qureshi added.

