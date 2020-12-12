Iqrar-ul-Hassan attackers arrested within hours in Lahore police action
LAHORE – Popular journalist Iqrar ul Hassan Syed has suffered injuries in an alleged attack in Punjab capital city.
The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore's DHA Police Station limits. He sustained injuries in the attack.
Lahore main K Block DHA police station k bilkul samnay na-maloom afraad ka Hamla... firing kertay howay farar... pic.twitter.com/1to3RHTwI6— Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) December 12, 2020
Within hours, the armed attackers were arrested as Lahore police sprung into action. Their picture from the lock-ups was also released by Punjab Police on Saturday evening.
پنجاب پولیس لاہور نے حملہ کرنے والے چار ملزمان کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے قانون اور انصاف کے تقاضوں کے مطابق مزید کاروائی جاری ہے https://t.co/bwvZBRv0Xz pic.twitter.com/SN2uN9VYXS— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 12, 2020
