Iqrar-ul-Hassan attackers arrested within hours in Lahore police action

LAHORE – Popular journalist Iqrar ul Hassan Syed has suffered injuries in an alleged attack in Punjab capital city.

The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore's DHA Police Station limits. He sustained injuries in the attack.

Lahore main K Block DHA police station k bilkul samnay na-maloom afraad ka Hamla... firing kertay howay farar... pic.twitter.com/1to3RHTwI6 — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) December 12, 2020

Within hours, the armed attackers were arrested as Lahore police sprung into action. Their picture from the lock-ups was also released by Punjab Police on Saturday evening.