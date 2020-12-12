Iqrar-ul-Hassan attackers arrested within hours in Lahore police action

Web Desk
05:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Iqrar-ul-Hassan attackers arrested within hours in Lahore police action
Share

LAHORE – Popular journalist Iqrar ul Hassan Syed has suffered injuries in an alleged attack in Punjab capital city.

The Sar-e-Aam host took to Twitter to inform the people that he was attacked by unknown gunmen in K block within Lahore's DHA Police Station limits. He sustained injuries in the attack.

Within hours, the armed attackers were arrested as Lahore police sprung into action. Their picture from the lock-ups was also released by Punjab Police on Saturday evening.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa appreciates Sindh Rangers’ role in ...
06:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
India changes top diplomat in Pakistan
06:18 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
DisinfoLab’s report shows India neither ...
05:25 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resign as Bilawal ...
05:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares a throwback pic ...
04:06 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Govt okays relief package for private schools
03:06 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas reveals the name of her life partner
01:10 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr