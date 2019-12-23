PPP denied permission to observe Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary at Liaquat Bagh
11:30 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
RAWALPINDI: The government has barred the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from observing the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

PPP bigwig Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that the Liaquat Bagh administration denied written application to hold the jalsa on December 27.

Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesman said that the government is using cheap tactics, and curbing the voices raise against it.

He vowed to hold the rally at the historic garden at any cost, adding that the PPP will opt every legal option to hold rally. 

Bilawal Bhutto earlier said the party will observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on Dec 27.

