Last date for Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship 2020-21 extended till Nov 30

ISLAMABAD – The government has extended last date to submit applications for Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship 2020-21 till November 30.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, the government set October 30 as the last date for the submission of online scholarship applications.

However, given the COVID-19 fronted delays in admission process at several public sector universities in the country, the last date for Ehsaas scholarship applications has just been revised.

The decision has been taken to facilitate maximum number of fresh undergraduate students to apply for this scholarship opportunity. Since the online application portal reopened on September 5, 2020 as many as 30,000 applications have been received in the system so far.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship is a flagship programme of the present government with an objective to provide scholarships to financially challenged students for the duration of their studies. One hundred and twenty five public sector universities recognized by Higher Education Commission are part of this initiative.

The Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarships are targeted at students from low income families who earn less than 45000 rupees in a month.

Eligible students can apply through an online portal: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/.

As part of the programme design, students of first and second semesters enrolled in 4-5 year undergraduate programmes of 125 public sector universities are eligible to submit applications for the academic year 2020-21 scholarships. However, scholarship recipients of other semesters who had secured Ehsaas scholarships in 2019-20 will continue receiving Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree based on their satisfactory academic performance.

Over four years, 200,000 undergraduate scholarships will be awarded on need and merit basis across all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.