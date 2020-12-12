India replaces Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia

ISLAMABAD – India has appointed new Charge d' Affaires or top diplomat at the Indian mission in Pakistan after replacing Gaurav Ahluwalia.

Suresh Kumar has been picked as new Deputy High Commission. He is a 2006 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and had worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meanwhile, Delhi has given a new assignment to outgoing Gaurav Ahluwalia as he has been appointed as envoy to Algeria.

The MEA in an official statement said: "Gaurav Ahluwalia (IFS: 2005), presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria."