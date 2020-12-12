India replaces Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia

06:18 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
India replaces Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia
Share

ISLAMABAD – India has appointed new Charge d' Affaires or top diplomat at the Indian mission in Pakistan after replacing Gaurav Ahluwalia. 

Suresh Kumar has been picked as new Deputy High Commission. He is a 2006 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and had worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meanwhile, Delhi has given a new assignment to outgoing Gaurav Ahluwalia as he has been appointed as envoy to Algeria.

The MEA in an official statement said: "Gaurav Ahluwalia (IFS: 2005), presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria."

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa appreciates Sindh Rangers’ role in ...
06:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Iqrar-ul-Hassan injured in Lahore gunmen attack
05:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
DisinfoLab’s report shows India neither ...
05:25 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resign as Bilawal ...
05:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares a throwback pic ...
04:06 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Govt okays relief package for private schools
03:06 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas reveals the name of her life partner
01:10 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr