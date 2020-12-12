India replaces Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia
Share
ISLAMABAD – India has appointed new Charge d' Affaires or top diplomat at the Indian mission in Pakistan after replacing Gaurav Ahluwalia.
Suresh Kumar has been picked as new Deputy High Commission. He is a 2006 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and had worked as deputy secretary at the Pakistan desk in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Meanwhile, Delhi has given a new assignment to outgoing Gaurav Ahluwalia as he has been appointed as envoy to Algeria.
The MEA in an official statement said: "Gaurav Ahluwalia (IFS: 2005), presently Deputy High Commissioner in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria."
- COAS Bajwa appreciates Sindh Rangers’ role in Karachi peace06:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- India replaces Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia06:18 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
-
- Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resign as Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson05:31 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- DisinfoLab’s report shows India neither responsible nor a ...05:25 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby ...10:37 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020