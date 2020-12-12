COAS Bajwa appreciates Sindh Rangers’ role in Karachi peace

06:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the contributions of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace and stability in Karachi.

According to ISPR, army chief expressed it during his visit to Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh. On arrival, he was received by Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari.

COAS also paid homage to their sacrifices, besides laying floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhuda.

Army chief also attended 48th Basic Aviation Security Course Passing out Parade held at Airport Security Force Academy, Karachi. 

Large number of serving / retired officials and families of passing out trainees witnessed the parade. 

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, COAS said that training of ASF trainees will enhance the standards of the aviation security in Pakistan. 

He expressed satisfaction with the training and performance of the ASF trainees and also appreciated participation of women in the force. 

COAS congratulated the trainees & their families and distributed the prizes among the position holders. 

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Major General Zafar UI Haq, Director General Airport Security Force at the Academy. 

