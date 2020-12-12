Man breaks arm of Raja Ranjit Singh’s statue at Lahore fort
LAHORE - Police have arrested a man for vandalising the statue of Punjab’s former ruler Raja Ranjit Singh, installed near his grave Lahore Royal Fort in Lahore.
The suspect, who hails from Harbanspura area, allegedly broke the arm of the statute.
Talking about the incident, the fort's security guard claimed that the accused had suddenly jumped over the fence and started hitting the statue of Singh.
The attacker was shouting, “Why has the statue been installed here” when he damaged the statute.
The security guards present on the occasion arrested him and handed over to police.
Last year, two men allegedly vandalized the sculpture, breaking its one arm.
