#Manaslam: Pakistani groom drives internet crazy with killer dance moves

08:17 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
#Manaslam: Pakistani groom drives internet crazy with killer dance moves
From grand decorations to luxurious outfits and precious jewellery, wedding celebrations in Pakistan are joyous and lavish.

Doing the rounds lately on social media is a flamboyant Pakistani wedding #Manaslam, covered by photographer Irfan Ahson. The groom Sardar Aslam Warraich, who happens to be the owner of Al-Jalil Developers, looks dapper in all his attires.

Here are some clicks of the beautiful couple on their wedding events; Don't miss watching the groom's dance moves at the bottom:

Hitting the dance floor, everyone had a great time:

The bride, Aman Fatima looked stunning in her bridal attires:

Sahir Ali Bagga was also invited :

Event decoration done by House of Shazia Cheema (HSC) left everyone in awe:

The groom and his squad had the time of their life at the wedding :

