#Manaslam: Pakistani groom drives internet crazy with killer dance moves
From grand decorations to luxurious outfits and precious jewellery, wedding celebrations in Pakistan are joyous and lavish.
Doing the rounds lately on social media is a flamboyant Pakistani wedding #Manaslam, covered by photographer Irfan Ahson. The groom Sardar Aslam Warraich, who happens to be the owner of Al-Jalil Developers, looks dapper in all his attires.
Here are some clicks of the beautiful couple on their wedding events; Don't miss watching the groom's dance moves at the bottom:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Hitting the dance floor, everyone had a great time:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The bride, Aman Fatima looked stunning in her bridal attires:
View this post on Instagram
Sahir Ali Bagga was also invited :
View this post on Instagram
Event decoration done by House of Shazia Cheema (HSC) left everyone in awe:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The groom and his squad had the time of their life at the wedding :
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
