Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate 10 years of marriage

British royals Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are celebrating 10 years of marriage and the power couple have won the hearts of the masses as they are now increasingly seen as the monarchy's future.

Second-in-line to the throne William, 38, and Kate, 39, married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after first meeting at university and then dating for more than seven years.

With three children seven-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three, the Cambridge family represents several generations destined to head the centuries-old institution for years to come.

William and Kate formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the most popular monarchy members.

"We really have as near to normal a family in the Cambridges as we've ever seen in the royal family and that all bodes well for the future," said royal writer Penny Junor ahead of the anniversary.

The royal couple has been more in the spotlight recently during a tumultuous period for the royal family that has included the death of Prince Philip, William's grandfather.

Amid Prince Harry and wife Meghan's exit, the decision to step back from the institution left the entire world shocked. Moreover, the accusations gave a rare glimpse into strained relationships within Britain's most famous family and the four younger royals, who were once dubbed the "Fab Four".

Earlier, Kate drew widespread praise for her demeanour and style at his funeral, with a striking photograph of her arriving by car wearing a black veil and face mask making waves around the world.

"She has got such poise and elegance and she's not in competition with William," Junor added on Kate. "Everything about her is measured. She's a grown-up."

The whirlwind romance began when the duo was studying at St Andrew's University in Scotland. Later, they got engaged in 2010 after William proposed with Diana's engagement ring.

"When I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her," the 38-year-old said in an engagement interview.

William is far more preferred than his 72-year-old father, with around a third of Britons wanting him to succeed his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Kate is the third most popular family member behind the 95-year-old queen and William. Two-thirds of people had a positive opinion of her, according to a YouGov poll published Tuesday.