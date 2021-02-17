Ex-senator Yasmeen Shah jailed for two years over fake degree

KARACHI – A session’s court on Wednesday sentenced former senator Yasmeen Shah to a prison term of two years in a fake degree case.

A fine of Rs50,000 was also imposed by the court, and Shah was taken into custody following the pronouncement of the verdict and shifted to District Jail Hyderabad.

The ex-senator was found guilty of submitting a fake graduation degree when she was taking part in local government elections.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza filed a petition against Shah.

A bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared her Bachelor of Arts degree fake.

The accused is the wife of former Sindh minister Syed Pappu Shah. She was elected senator on PML-Q ticket in 2003, while in 2015 Pappu Shah and his wife Yasmeen Shah quit the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).