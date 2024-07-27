Multan CEO health honey-trapped after woman meets him for job

MULTAN – A top official of health department in Multan became victim of a honey-trap planned by a woman and three men.

Multan Health CEO Dr Faisal Qaiserani has reported the incident to police after the woman and her accomplices started blackmailing him with explicit photos and demanded Rs5 million.

The complaint told police that a girl named, Amber Palwasha, had contacted him for getting a job. She later called him for a meeting near Alfalah market where she sat in Qaisrani’s vehicle.

Shortly after she sat in the vehicle, three more persons joined her in the back and presented him a courtesy drink. The CEO health said he fainted inside the card after drinking it.

Qaisrani said he regained consciousness later that night and found that cash amount of Rs90,000, his watch, glasses and ID card had been stolen.

The next day, Palwasha contacted Dr Faisal and demanded Rs5 million while threatening him to release his objectionable videos and photos.

To save his reputation, he paid Rs500,000 as token payment and agreed to pay Rs2 million.

The police have registered a case and arrested two of the suspects.